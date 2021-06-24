What’s in California’s new recycling law SB 1383

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SB 1383 is a new organics recycling law for not only San Diego, but the whole state, that instructs residents and businesses to start separating out food waste and food-soiled paper products from their trash to put them in green bins for recycling.

Ken Prue, Recycling Program Manager at the City of San Diego, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the details of the new recycling law.

Organic waste, including food scraps and yard cuttings, make up more than half the trash dumped into California’s landfills every year, according to CalRecycle, the state’s agency which oversees California’s recycling efforts.

This new law will not increase taxes, but residents and businesses in other parts of San Diego will pay for almost all of the increased costs through higher trash bills, which rounds out to about $5 per month for most cases.

But for those in San Diego, the city will pay that fee.

The state has set a Jan. 1, 2022 deadline to begin the program, said Prue.