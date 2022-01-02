What’s in store for San Marcos in 2022





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – Years of thoughtful city planning and economic development have helped the city of San Marcos in North County to become what it is today.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss what the city is planning for 2022.

A few of these projects are:

The Bent Avenue Bridge will be completed and the improvements will be nearing completion towards the end of 2022.

Karl Strauss will be breaking ground and opening adjacent to the Marriott Courtyard

Draft Republic will open before Super Bowl Sunday

The extension of Discovery Road between Twin Oaks Valley Road and Craven Road is slated to open

Kaiser Permanente will near completion

Two new hotels are currently being designed

The much-anticipated Area-of-the-Arts on the vacant freeway frontage on Grand Avenue is in the design process

Costco Business is expected to open before summer

The San Marcos Creek Project will develop