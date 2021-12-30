What’s in store for the city of El Cajon in 2022

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Mayor of El Cajon, Bill Wells, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss what the mayor plans to do for El Cajon in 2022.

Wells described that his team wants to continue doing what they’ve been doing such as prioritizing public safety, keeping on track fiscally, and overall improving the quality of life for those living in El Cajon.

His team originally thought COVID-19 would set them back fiscally, but instead they saved $9 million more than expected, giving the city a rainy day fund of $53 million.

Overall, things appear to be prosperous for those living in the eastern desert city in 2022.