When and how schools can re-open safely this fall

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Beyond face masks and physical distancing, a new detailed guide to safely reopen California schools suggests a radical overhaul of classroom instruction to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The new guidelines in a 55-page how-to manual released Monday by California’s Department of Education make clear that everything about school will be different, from start to finish, when the fall term starts.

California’s 6.2 million students can expect temperature checks upon entering schools and buses, extensive hand washing throughout the day, physical distancing requirements — in classes, in hallways, at recess, on school buses — and face coverings for students and staff at all times except when eating and drinking.

Chief Information Officer for the California School Boards Association, Troy Flint, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the report, and what it all means to those wanting to know how and when can schools re-open safely.

The typically demanding process of preparing for the start of school carries even greater urgency this summer. School boards face the challenge of several invisible adversaries: a virus we don’t fully understand, guidance that is typically insufficient and occasionally nonexistent, and funding that is inadequate to cope with the added expense and logistical challenges of responding to COVID-19, according to Flint.