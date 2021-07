When will COVID-19 vaccines be fully approved by FDA, what happens when they are?

COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES AGENCY (KUSI) – Millions of people across the globe have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine.

Most everyone in the scientific community is urging vaccinations as a way out of the pandemic, so why is the FDA not granting full authorization for the shots?

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards joined viewers live from San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency with more.