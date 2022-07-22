Where does California stand on abortion rights? Senator Melissa Melendez discuses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California proposed on the November ballot a state constitutional right, that would elevate and expand the existing legality of abortion.

This proposed constitutional amendment would guarantee the right to an abortion throughout the whole 9-month pregnancy.

The existing Reproductive Privacy Act, declares that everyone possesses a fundamental right of privacy with respect to personal reproductive decisions. This prohibits the state from denying or interfering with a person’s right to choose or obtain an abortion before viability of the fetus, or when the abortion is necessary to protect the life or health of the person.

According to the National Review in regards to the proposed right, “The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives. This section is intended to further the constitutional right to privacy guaranteed by Section 1, and the constitutional right to not be denied equal protection guaranteed by Section 7. Nothing herein narrows or limits the right to privacy or equal protection.

Senator Melissa Melendez, 28th State Senate District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the proposed “abortion at all times” proposal.