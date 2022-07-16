Where is California’s $100 billion surplus going to go?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The recession could wreck California’s spending plans. But what about the $100 billion surplus?

Newsom has proposed a massive spending proposal to be funded by California’s whopping $100 billion surplus.

Now half the money is required by law to be used on education but where is the rest going?

Richard Rider, Chairman of San Diego Tax Fighters, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss what he would do with a $100 billion surplus.