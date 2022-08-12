City plans to redirect funds from public works projects to pay for 101 Ash, says Mark Larson





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego has been facing ridicule for months regarding the purchase of the building at 101 Ash St. in Downtown.

The purchase was riddled with questionable variables, including a backdoor deal worth over seven-million dollars. The city, in-part to avoid a potentially years-long court battle, agreed to a settlement deal and went through with the purchase of the building.

But where is the city going to get the money to pay for this settlement?

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard and Jenny Milkwoski on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss how the city is going to redirect funds to pay for the building.