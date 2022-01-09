Where should you invest in 2022? Brent Wilsey answers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – So you’ve made the goal to invest in 2022. Where do you start?

That’s where Brent Wilsey comes in.

Brent Wilsey, President and CEO of Wilsey Assets Management, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss where to invest during 2022.

Do not expect the same prospects in 2022 as in 2021, began Wilsey.

Keep in mind rising interest rates as you build your portfolio, Wilsey added.

You want to invest in companies that can handle the rising inflation, Wilsey summed up.