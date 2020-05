Where to place your short-term savings now

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Some people are looking for places to hold short term money that they could need in a year or two so Brent Wilsey with Wilsey Asset Management joined Good Morning San Diego to share some ideas since interest rates have fallen so much.

Wilsey said some to place your short-term savings now are: banks and credit unions, online banks, money markets, CD’s, short term bond funds or short term muni funds

