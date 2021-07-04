Where to watch fireworks in El Cajon this Fourth of July

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Fireworks in El Cajon will be launched from Granite Hills High School at 9 p.m. tonight.

El Cajon’s Mayor Bill Wells joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the fiery display.

Kennedy Park offers a safe viewing of the spectacular show, which will last 25 minutes and will be synchronized to Star 94.1 FM.

This year, El Cajon’s highest firework will reach 200 feet in the air and the largest firework diameter wraps 5 inches all the way around its shell.

EDCO has sponsored the show, and remember, your own fireworks are illegal in San Diego County.