Whitney Shay Band to perform at Drive In Concert at Del Mar Fairgrounds

DEL MAR (KUSI) – “CHORDS & CARS” is a Drive In Concert at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

A family friendly and socially responsible concert performance featuring top Talent from the San Diego area, Whitney Shay and Ryan Hiller.

Attendance will be limited to 100 vehicles in order to ensure an intimate and comfortable environment.

Windows up or down, the venue has got you covered with both external speakers as well as a radio transmission that can be tuned into from your car stereo.

VIP Parking in the first 3 rows. General Parking is first come, first serve basis. Each ticket covers up to 6 people per car / SUV.

Whitney Shay joined Good Morning San Diego to promote the upcoming concert.