Whitney Shay part of streaming festival to benefit San Diego music community





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s original-music community remains one of the hardest-hit by the economic impacts of COVID-19.

CoronachellaSD is a day-long live-streamed event on Sunday, November 15, benefitting and featuring some of the city’s premiere original-music artists and performers. All proceeds go directly to the performers involved. It will be broadcast live on the event’s YouTube and Facebook from 10 a.m. –10 p.m. and includes an expansive line-up of more than 20 respected local acts.

Among the artists featured are recent San Diego Music Award winners Whitney Shay, Jonny Tarr, and Chloe Lou; Los Angeles Music Award-winner Sarah Ingraham; San Diego Music Award nominees Nick Crook, Astra Kelly, and Tori Roze; and broad array of acclaimed additional performers across all genres, from bluegrass to hip-hop.