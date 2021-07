Whitney Shay “Stand Up!” album release party at Music Box tonight

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Whitney Shay, four-time San Diego Music Awards winner, released an album full of rocket-fueled r&b called Stand Up! just before COVID hit and caused her March 2020 record release show to be rescheduled.

Whitney Shay joined KUSI to discuss her album release.

EVENT INFO:

$15 in advance, $20 at door

TONIGHT 7:30pm Doors, 8pm Show

Music Box (1337 India Street)