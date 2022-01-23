Whitney the Chihuahua blend pup looks for her forever home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Whitney is a 4-month-old chihuahua blend pup that currently weighs 7 pounds but estimated to weigh 14-25 pounds.

Whitney is a cuddle bug that just wants someone cozy to be with.

Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to see if you and Whitney are a match!

Adoption Fee: $530 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Jackie Kelleher of the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego” to present Whitney.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.