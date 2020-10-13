WHO now warns against lockdowns due to extreme economic damage





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The World Health Organization is now warning leaders against implementing lockdowns as a way to fight coronavirus outbreaks.

Dr. David Navarro of the WHO said, “the only time we believe a lockdown is justified is to buy you time to recognize, regroup, rebalance your resources, protect your health workers who are exhausted, but by and large, we’d rather not do it.”

President Trump is championing the news as a victory for him and his campaign, especially since Joe Biden has said he would put the country back into lockdown.

The WHO says the economic damage from the lockdown policies is unsustainable. In March, it is worth noting, that President Trump warned governors across the country to not let the cure be worse than the problem itself.

“We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as the primary means of control of this virus,” Nabarro said.

“The only time we believe a lockdown is justified is to buy you time to reorganize, regroup, rebalance your resources, protect your health workers who are exhausted, but by and large, we’d rather not do it.”

“Lockdowns just have one consequence that you must never, ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer,” said Nabarro.

It turns out, he may be right. Some of Trump’s other tweets championing the WHO’s announcement are below:

The World Health Organization just admitted that I was right. Lockdowns are killing countries all over the world. The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself. Open up your states, Democrat governors. Open up New York. A long battle, but they finally did the right thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Actually, Tony’s pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications. “No problem, no masks”. WHO no longer likes Lockdowns – just came out against. Trump was right. We saved 2,000,000 USA lives!!! https://t.co/YyLyCsbZ7a — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2020