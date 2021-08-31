Why Afghanistan will continue to be a threat to the American people





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Biden is expected to address the nation Tuesday, marking the end of the United States longest war.

Biden is under criticism for his handling of the final evacuation, which airlifted more than 120,000 people from the Kabul airport but left more than 100 Americans behind, and American service dogs.

Over $85 billion worth of equipment was also left behind in Afghanistan, some of which is already being used by the Taliban.

The last Air Force transport plane departed Kabul one minute before midnight, local time Monday, raising questions about why Biden didn’t continue the airlift for at least another day. He had set Tuesday as a deadline for ending the evacuation.

Brandon Wheeler, Executive Director of the Freedom Research Foundation, told KUSI’s Paul Rudy that just because we left Afghanistan, “this is not something that is going away, Afghanistan is not in the rear view mirror, it’s going to continue to be a threat. Now ISIS and the Taliban, who are working together, have an entire country the size of Texas, and 30 million people to terrorize using American equipment and money.”