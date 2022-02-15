Why are children still having to wear masks in school despite easing requirements?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s indoor mask mandate is set to expire on Feb. 15, but schoolchildren still have to wear masks until at least Feb. 28, officials stated Monday.

The announcement has many Californians wondering, why are children still having to wear masks in schools despite easing requirements?

Sharon McKeeman, Founder of Let Them Choose, joined KUSI’s “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the continued mask mandate for schoolchildren.

RELATED STORY: California’s student mask mandate to remain in place through February