Why are groceries soaring in price?

Record-high inflation and high gas prices have made an impact on everyone.

The agriculture industry is certainly not immune.

Since 2021, grocery prices have gone up 8.6%.

Why are groceries prices soaring?

Sully, Co Host of On The Air, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss Sully’s thoughts on why groceries prices are soaring.

Sully offered several tips on how to save on groceries:

Use cashback apps like Ibotta and Checkout 51 to save with cashback deals

Plan your meals in advance – you’re more likely to just buy things you need

Budget!