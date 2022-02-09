Why are masks still being mandated in schools?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California is lifting its mask mandate for indoor public spaces on Feb. 15, why doesn’t the same go for schools?

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was outside the City Administration Building to give us some details about the unanimous vote to ask the state Department of Public Health for a “safe and responsible path” toward phasing out pandemic-related mask requirements for school children from kindergarten through 12th grade

Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher made the request, saying that since the vaccine has been approved for children, the county needs to continue to plan for next steps as safely as possible.

He added that the vaccine has “put us in a position to begin phasing out those restrictions.”

Let Them Breathe Founder, Sharon McKeeman, joined KUSI on Good Morning San Diego to talk more about this “phase out” of the mask mandates and why we’re even in this position in the first place.

She said in the interview, “It’s time for CDPH and Gov. Newsom to just admit that they were wrong, these masks were not effective and they were extremely harmful to our children.”

Later on in the morning on Good Morning San Diego, KUSI partnered with Mark Powell, President of Parents For Quality Education, to talk about why masks are still being mandated in school.

Mark is also a former San Diego County Board of Education member.

Furthermore, California counties have the ability to keep the mandate in place if they wish. Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer already announced they will not lift the mask mandate on February 15th. On the other hand, nearby Orange County will be dropping the mask mandate.

Possibly by design, Governor Newsom’s announcement left out a decision to lift the mask mandate for schools.

But just one day after Newsom’s decision to lift the indoor mask mandate, the San Diego County Office of Education sent a letter to their Superintendents and School Leaders informing them they will not lift the mask mandate.

Following the science, or their "boss" @GavinNewsom? Democrats @NathanFletcher, @LawsonRemer and @SupNoraVargas now support lifting mask mandates, even in schools. The change comes shortly after Newsom said the mandate expires Feb. 15th.

All of a sudden states around the nation are starting to roll back their mask mandates… Science?

or…

All of a sudden states around the nation are starting to roll back their mask mandates… Science?

or…

Political?

Students showed up to the El Cajon Valley Union School District meeting to express on their own behalf how this mask mandate is effecting them.

