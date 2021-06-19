Why are so few San Diegans applying for rental assistance money?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There is still plenty of rental assistance money available for San Diegans struggling during the pandemic.

The County received around $216 million to help renters. and after three months, there is still roughly $161 million left.

Average payouts across the county have ranged from $4,000 to nearly $6,000, according to the County.

Some economists believe that with several rounds of pandemic-related stimulus money, renters may have found a way to pay rent despite job uncertainty.

Chief Economist at Point Loma Nazarene University, Lynn Reaser, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss why so few San Diegans are applying to rental assistance.