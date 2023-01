Why are the lottery jackpots so much bigger now?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you noticed that the lottery jackpots have been bigger than every before?

Nearly every jackpot is near, if not over, $1 Billion!

Data expert Justin Hart has also noticed this phenomenon, and joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to explain how the companies have added numbers to decrease your chance of winning, but increase the amount of people buying tickets, because they see that Billion dollar number.