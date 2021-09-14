Why Californians are moving to Texas and will this affect the recall election?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In 2020, California’s population declined for the first time in state history.

Where have movers gone? Texas.

Chuck Devore from the Texas Public Policy Foundation joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss why Californians are moving to Texas and if that affects the recall election.

Homeowner rate is about 10% higher in Texas than in California, Devore said, adding that overall the price of living costs less in Texas, where Devore has moved from Irvine, California.

California has the second-lowest rate of homeownership in the state, just behind New York, Devore said.

The politicians in charge of California have become increasingly out of touch with regular Californians, Devore concluded.