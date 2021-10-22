Why California’s environmental regulations are contributing to port backlogs amid supply chain crisis





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundreds of large cargo ships are waiting to unload their products in Long Beach to be distributed and sold throughout the United States.

A shortage of workers, and union regulations are among the many initial causes of the backlog, but the Biden Administration continues to downplay the crisis.

Jen Psaki laughed at a reporter when he asked about what is going on off the coast of Los Angeles, mockingly responding to him that she doesn’t feel bad his treadmill will be late.

But if you stroll through grocery stores, you will notice many empty shelves. President Joe Biden has been deemed “Empty Shelves Joe” for his failure to address and resolve the situation.

Furthermore, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg took two months off for paternity leave with his husband amid the growing supply chain crisis.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, has been paying attention to the causes of the enormous backlog, and explained why California’s stringent environmental regulations are contributing strongly to the port backlogs off our coast.

DeMaio discussed the crisis with KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego.

DeMaio said about 30% of the United States’ imports go through California’s ports, so this has important national implications.

America's ports are backlogged and 360k passengers were stranded this weekend by cancelled airline fights. Aren't you glad Biden has a Transportation Secretary who knows nothing about transportation, but he checks the woke identity politics box? — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) October 12, 2021