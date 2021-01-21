Why California’s failures shouldn’t be the model for America

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Biden Administration has pointed to California has the role model for the rest of the nation, which has gathered harsh criticism from those on the other side of the political aisle.

The founder of C.H.A.N.G.E-CA, John Cox, says decades of bad policies, high taxes, unaffordable housing and other failings shouldn’t be the model for the entire country.

C.H.A.N.G.E-CA is an organization working for political and economic reform in California, and they are pointing out several reasons why the idea of emulating California’s failed policies, crippling government regulations, and high taxes would be disastrous for the United States of America.

Several major tech companies are leaving California for states with friendlier tax and regulatory policies. People are fleeing the state as well, with 653,000 residents leaving for other states in 2019 compared to 480,000 that moved into California.

• With COVID topping 3 million cases in California, its speed of vaccine distribution trails most of the nation.

• One out of every four of the nation’s homeless lives in the Golden State.

• California has the worst poverty rate in the nation.

• The worst wildfires in state history raged this summer with ineffective direction from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

• The state is so mismanaged that the effort to recall Newsom from office recently hit 1 million petitions.

The founder of C.H.A.N.G.E-CA, John Cox, discussed this in more detail with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

Cox explained that “Governor Newsom has failed to deliver solutions,” and has put California in a hole. Cox continued, “the first rule of business is when you’re in a hole, you stop digging. That’s where people feel California is right now, we’re in a hole. Small businesses have been crushed, our kids are not going to school, school activities are shut down, businesses shut down, Florida has had open businesses, and Disneyworld has been open since July, Disneyland here in California is still shut down. I think people are rebelling against this and they feel like government in Sacramento isn’t listening to them and just is operating based on lobbyists and consultants and not operating on common sense.”