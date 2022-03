Why did the gas tax suspension fail? Assemblyman Randy Voepel discusses





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three of San Diego’s Democrat Assembly members had a hand in voting down the gas tax suspension proposed by California Republicans Monday.

Randy Voepel, California State Assemblyman representing District 71, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the why he thinks the bill failed and what he thinks needs to happen to make real change.