Why Gavin Newsom needs to be held personally responsible for harming kids with mask mandates





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Governor Gavin Newsom’s indoor mask mandate has finally expired, but students across the state are still being forced to wear masks indoors for two more weeks.

Under Newsom’s leadership, Dr. Ghaly announced they will review the student mask mandate again on February 28, 2022, but failed to provide any data as to why the state is extending it.

As we know, CDC data shows that young people have essentially zero risk to the coronavirus, and Democrat run states across the country are the only places in the world still forcing the youngest people to wear masks at school.

Rational Ground founder Justin Hart has routinely appeared on KUSI News to explain data that proves mask mandates, especially for young students, have no benefit.

After hearing Dr. Ghaly announce students in California will have to wear masks for at least two more weeks, Hart tweeted the he will do everything in his power “to make sure Gavin Newsom and Dr. Ghaly are held personally responsible for the harm they foisted on families and children.”

I will do everything in my power to make sure that @GavinNewsom and Dr. Ghaly are held personally responsible for the harm they foisted on families and children. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) February 14, 2022

Hart joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain that hospitalization rates for young kids across the country are basically the same in states with mask mandates, and the states without them.

Hart also pointed out the teachers unions have influenced Democrat politicians to continue the mask mandates for students. Adding that its “very disturbing to see” they have so much power over our elected officials.

Many parents and concerned citizens, including Hart, believe the mask mandates for students was extended as a way to “save face” for their terrible, failed policy.

Hart asserted the ongoing mask mandates “make no sense, there is no interpretation that I can have that justifies keeping our kids masked up in schools right now.”

Moving forward, Hart warned of the psychological damage our young students will have in the future, explaining some will be too scared to take their masks off, and others will be fine with it.

I encourage all Democrats to run on masking kids, expelling people from their jobs, quarantining healthy people and mandating more jabs. Please, please run on those issues. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) February 15, 2022

Better late than never. Welcome to Team Reality. https://t.co/MmWhHjWNaE — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) February 14, 2022

Translation: your kids are masked because @GavinNewsom is owned by @rweingarten and the teachers unions who want kids to suffer because they have an unfounded fear of COVID-19. https://t.co/3iHPbD5FQe — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) February 14, 2022