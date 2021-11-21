Why have a trusted contact on your investment accounts?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s very important to have the benefits of a trusted financial contact, said Brent Wilsey, President of Wilsey Asset Management.

That contact has to be at least 18 years old, not your attorney, not your certified public accountant, and must be someone close to you who knows your situation, Wilsey said.

The contact can help identify if you are being financially exploited, confirm contact info, confirm mental or physical health, confirm identity of legal guardians, executor, power of attorney, and trustees, explained Wisley.