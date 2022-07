Why is Newsom not doing anything with the record surplus? Kevin Kiley discusses.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California currently has a record $97.5 billion surplus but most of the state seem to be at a stand still.

So why is Governor Gavin Newsom not doing more with the surplus?

Assemblymember Kevin Kiley, 6th District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the California State Budget surplus.