Why is President Biden bringing more migrants to the US-Mexico border?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The immigration order Title 42 is set to expire on May 23, 2022.

According to Fox News, “A senior Department of Homeland Security official is predicting the number of migrant encounters at the southern border will decrease once the Biden administration lifts the Title 42 public health order later this month, despite broader predictions of a massive migrant surge in the months ahead.”

Title 42 has been in place since March 2020, when the Trump Administration issued it to expel a majority of migrants at the US-Mexico border as the coronavirus pandemic began.

Republicans are not buying the claim that letting Title 42 expire will lead to a decreased number of border crossers. The United States has seen a record high number of migrants attempting to illegally enter the United States since President Biden took office. A drastic difference from the record low numbers we saw under President Donald Trump.

President Biden already extended Title 42 once, and is being pressured to do so again by his Republican opponents.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton, discussed the possible expiration and why she thinks it will lead to an increase of illegal border crossings on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Why is Biden bringing MORE Migrants to the Border? On @KUSINews we discuss the labor shortage, inflation & the need for MORE workers. While Democrats fight to abort more US children, they bring more Latinos as “replacement workers.” #immigrationlawyer pic.twitter.com/jpYUFcxMdi — Esther Valdes Clayton (@Esther_Valdes) May 10, 2022