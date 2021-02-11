Why is San Diego County so behind on reopening? Nathan Fletcher says ask other states





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California, and more specifically San Diego County, is one of the most locked down places in the entire country in regards to coronavirus response.

But why are we so far behind compared to everyone else?

KUSI’s Tommy Sablan asked Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, “There are 45 states that do not have school closure orders. San Francisco and Chicago are now reopening their schools. Long Island, New York just started to let their high school athletes play sports. Cities all across the country are reopening businesses. Our case rates here in San Diego, and ICU numbers, are as good if not better than theirs, why is their science different than San Diego County and why are we so far behind?”

Supervisor Fletcher quickly tried to shut him down responding, “you would have to ask them, Tommy.”

KUSI’s Sablan followed up respectfully saying, “but I am asking you.”

Fletcher then went on to explain that more things are open in San Diego County now than they were a month ago.

Fletcher added that, “the way we can get more things open is to get more people vaccinated and continue to have our case counts go down. And as we do that, and additional things, we will become open and work our way out of this.”

The full question and answer is below: