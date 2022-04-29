Why more hasn’t been done about the growing homeless problem in El Cajon

San Diego County spends their homeless funds elsewhere, limiting their ability to 'untie' their hands

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A homeless encampment in the unincorporated area of El Cajon has been the source of local concern lately.

Residents and business owners say increased criminal activity in this area has become a major problem and many say more needs to be done by local officials.

Bill wells said in a statement sent to KUSI, “The county says that they have no choice but to leave the encampment on Magnolia…The County of San Diego has received at least $29 million in the past four years from the Regional Task Force on the Homeless. With that insane amount of money, the County should have sufficient shelter beds or motel vouchers for those illegally camping on North Magnolia Avenue. In other words, the County has spent their homeless funds elsewhere, limiting their ability to “untie’ their hands.”

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells about the ongoing homeless issues that seem to not go away.