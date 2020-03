Why now is actually a good time to buy stocks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President of Wilsey Assets Management, Brent Wilsey joins KUSI to go over the impact that all of the past week’s closures and cancellations have had on our stock market.

Wilsey advised that after the wild week that the stock market has had, it is advisable to buy in now. He stated that investors make most their returns in a bear market when they are most uncomfortable.