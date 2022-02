Why online gambling continues to be illegal in California





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Super Bowl remains one of America’s biggest sporting events.

That means a lot of people will be placing big bets on the sporting games — unless you’re in California, where sports betting is still illegal.

Why is this? Felix Taverna, Host of Race and Sports Radio, joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss why this is.

A record 31.4 million Americans plan to bet on Super Bowl LVI.