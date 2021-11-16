Why prices at grocery stores continue to rise in the US

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s not just gas — groceries stores and other essential item sellers have seen their prices dramatically increase as well.

Grocery prices have climbed 5.4% in September compared to the same time last year and shoppers paid 1% more this October than in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Sully, Co Host, ON THE AIR, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the rising costs of goods.