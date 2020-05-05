Why San Diego teachers will need to embrace distance learning after the coronavirus pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As California, and San Diego’s stay-at-home orders continue to loosen, school districts are planning ways to successfully retain some of the distance learning moving forward.

Board Member San Diego County Board of Education, Mark Powell, believes the coronavirus pandemic has changed our traditional model of education forever, and explains why the benefits of distance learning can be embraced to transition to the new mode of public education.