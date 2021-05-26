Why the high gas prices in San Diego?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County resumed increasing Tuesday after a one-day interruption, rising four-tenths of a cent to $4.164, its highest amount since Oct. 15, 2019.

A run of 24 increases in 26 days totaling 12.5 cents ended Monday when it dropped three-tenths of a cent, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price is 1 cent higher than one week ago, 12.9 cents more than one month ago and $1.272 greater than one year ago.

“Gas prices have hit a plateau although they are slightly up for the week,” said Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

“There may be continued upward momentum for gas prices because of some announced flaring from May 22-27 at the Carson portion of the Marathon Refinery, according to Oil Price Information Service, but so far that has not been reflected in pump prices.”

The average price has risen 114 of the past 125 days, increasing 81.9 cents, and 93.7 cents since the start of the year.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.