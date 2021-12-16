Why the new mask requirement does not have to be mandated to be enforceable

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many Californians are asking, is the newly-reinstated California indoor mask mandate enforceable?

Legal Analyst and KUSI Contributor, Dan Eaton, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss whether or not the mandate is enforceable.

The mandate is enforceable, Eaton began, citing California’s Health and Safety Code and the Occupational Safety and Health laws.

The operative language shows it is unambiguous that this is a requirement, Eaton summed up.

