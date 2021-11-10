Why the Republic of Uzbekistan is important to the US

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Ambassador for the Republic of Uzbekistan has been taking a visit throughout California and arrived at KUSI News Tuesday.

His last visit was in 2019 when he toured the U.S.–Mexico border.

Ambassador Javlon Vakhabov, of the Republic of Uzbekistan, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries in studio on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the focus of his trip and the state of his country.

Ambassador Vakhabov described spending his time touring key places of agricultural and technological advancement in California.

Much of Uzbekistan’s GDP is generated from agriculture, Ambassador Vakhabov explained.

The ambassador further commented on the removal of America’s troops from Afghanistan, what the country is doing to change its issues in human rights, religious freedom, and more.

Ambassador Vakhabov wanted people to know that Uzbekistan is a 3,000 year old nation, influenced by many former empires and nations, remains the most populous nation in the region of Central Asia, 60% of its populace are youth under the age of 30, and that the republic has at least four UNESCO World Heritage Sites.