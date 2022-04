Why US inflation is so high and if it will ease any time soon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Economic insufficiency is what is driving this inflation, stated Rep. Darrell Issa.

A lot of problems with the supply chain could be solved but are not being solved, added Rep. Issa.

Simple solutions should be applied to the Port of Long Beach, Rep. Issa said.

Rep. Issa represents the 50th Congressional District joined KUSI's "Good Evening San Diego" to discuss the current inflation.