Wife dies in Escondido house fire, husband in critical condition

ESCONDIDO (CNS) – A woman died and her husband was in the hospital in critical condition today after a fire burned their home in the unincorporated area of Escondido, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 2:27 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Alexander Drive, according to Lt. Matthew Carpenter of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

When Escondido Fire Department crews arrived, they saw a man outside the home and he told them his wife was still inside, the lieutenant said.

Firefighters found her inside and pulled her out of the burning home. The husband and wife were rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Carpenter said the woman was later declared dead from her burn injuries.

The cause of the fire was being investigated by Bomb Arson detectives, Carpenter said.