Wife not charged in husband’s shooting death in Lemon Grove home

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) – Charges will not be filed “at this time” against a woman arrested for allegedly fatally shooting her husband earlier this week in Lemon Grove, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Gabriela Rose Shepherd, 26, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Monday’s fatal shooting of her husband, 29-year-old Noah David Shepherd, a local pastor.

The shooting was reported about 6 p.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Camino de las Palmas, where Noah Shepherd was found in the residence’s backyard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said. Medics took the victim to a hospital, where was pronounced dead.

Gabriela Shepherd was originally slated to be arraigned in an El Cajon courtroom Thursday afternoon, but DA’s spokeswoman Tanya Sierra said in a statement that “charges are not being filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing and we will review the case as we get more information.”

Shepherd was held in custody without bail in connection with her husband’s death, but was expected to be released.

Noah Shepherd was a pastor with the San Diego Reformed Presbyterian Church, located just outside Lemon Grove.

In an online statement, church representatives wrote “The Pacific Coast Presbytery and the San Diego Reformed Presbyterian Church express our heartbreaking sorrow over the passing of our brother and fellow-laborer, Rev. Noah Shepherd. We will remember Rev. Shepherd for the hope of the gospel message he not only preached, but believed. We mourn, not as those without hope, but as those eagerly awaiting eternal life. This was Noah’s hope, and we rejoice that he is with his crucified and risen Savior, Jesus Christ, whom he loved and proclaimed.”