Wife of accused ex-police officer Matt Dages speaks out about the case that sparked riots





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with the wife of accused ex-police officer Matt Dages, Christina Dages, about how this case affected their family this past year.

Former Officer Matthew Dages had faced a single count of lying on a police report, stemming from the arrest of a Black man that angered many in the community and sparked protests…

Dages testified that, from his perspective, it appeared that Johnson was putting a smoking device to his mouth. No lighter, cigarettes or other smoking implements were ever found on his person.

Johnson was ultimately arrested on suspicion of assault on an officer, and resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer, and was released on a misdemeanor citation.

Johnson’s arrest occurred two days after the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and days after his arrest, a protest held at La Mesa police headquarters devolved into looting and rioting after dark.

According to Christina Dages, “his story and his report have never waivered” when she was asked about why they think

