Wife of criminally charged former La Mesa police officer speaks out

LA MESA (KUSI) – A former La Mesa police officer who was fired and criminally charged in connection with a controversial is expected to appear in court next week.

Matthew Dages was fired last summer in connection with the May 27 arrest of 23-year-old Amaurie Johnson, which was captured on video and circulated over social media.

Dages was charged earlier this year by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office with a felony count of filing a false report for allegedly “falsifying the reason for Johnson’s detention as well as his actions,” according to a District Attorney’s Office statement.

He faces up to three years in state prison if convicted.

Dages’ wife Christina joined Good Evening San Diego to share how their lives have changed since last May.