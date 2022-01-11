Wife of former La Mesa officer Matthew Dages provides latest on verdict

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A former La Mesa police officer was fired and brought up on criminal charges after the controversial arrest of Amaurie Johnson at a trolley station in May of 2020.

Matthew Dages was cleared for use of force by the department, and then found not guilty of lying on a police report by a jury in December of 2021.

The wife of that former officer, Christina Dages, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss what’s happened since the verdict.