Wife of former La Mesa police officer Dages recaps preliminary hearing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wife of former La Mesa police officer Matthew Dages, Christina Dages, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss Tuesday’s preliminary hearing.

Christina began the interview with saying that Tuesday was a very positive day for her husband in court.

District Attorney Summer Stephan’s own witness confirmed that all of Matthew’s actions were legal, reasonable, and necessary, Christina said.

They look forward to concluding the preliminary hearing tomorrow.

