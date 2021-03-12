Wild and Beautiful: Artist Alliance Sculpture Exhibit at San Diego Botanic Garden

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Botanic Garden, in partnership with Oceanside Museum of Art Artist Alliance, presents the Wild and Beautiful sculpture exhibition.

SDBG has developed a longstanding tradition of exhibiting sculptures within their lush 37-acre urban oasis that, in keeping with the times, continues on a moderated scale for 2021.

Inspired by nature, the featured artworks were selected from submissions demonstrating a broad spectrum of materials, styles, and creative interpretations.

All of the original sculptures in the collection were created by members of OMA Artist Alliance and selected for the exhibition by juror Kay Colvin.

Mindful consideration was given to pairing each unique work of art with an environment that enhances its aesthetic character, while the artwork in turn complements the beauty of its botanic setting.

SDBG hopes you will enjoy roaming the scenic trails to discover the 13 diverse artworks placed throughout the microenvironments of this horticultural wonderland.