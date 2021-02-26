Wild and Beautiful sculpture exhibit underway at San Diego Botanic Garden





San Diego Botanic Garden has partnered with Oceanside Museum of Art Artist Alliance to present Wild and Beautiful, a sculpture exhibition. SDBG has developed a longstanding tradition of exhibiting sculptures within their lush 37-acre urban oasis that, in keeping with the times, continues on a moderated scale for 2021.

There are 13 works displayed throughout the property. All of the original sculptures in the collection were created by members of OMA Artist Alliance and selected for the exhibition by juror Kay Colvin. Mindful consideration was given to pairing each unique work of art with an environment that enhances its aesthetic character, while the artwork in turn complements the beauty of its botanic setting.