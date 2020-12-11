Wild at Heart Boutique owner discusses struggle to stay open amid lockdown





CARLSBAD (KUSI) – The owner of Wild at Heart Boutique, Jennifer Davis, is frustrated with the constantly changing government regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest run of shutdown orders has sent restaurants and small businesses into a tail spin during the busiest time of the year. Many business owners are getting creative to find ways to stay in business, or close up shop forever.

Jenn Davis joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to explain what her store is doing to continue operating amid the lockdown.

Davis said she has seen a lot of her favorite businesses already shut down, but says she will continue to do whatever it takes to stay open.