Wild Holiday returns to San Diego Zoo Safari Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Zoo Safari Park will once again host Wild Holidays this Christmas season from Nov. 25 through New Year’s Day.

This celebration invites guests each year to experiences the Safari Park with a special holiday twist, including festive expeditions of lights and adventures glowing with holiday cheer. Guests can enjoy a variety of live musical performances and magnificent stilt walkers, as well as seasonal culinary delights at the park’s restaurants and food stands.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at the Safari Park to talk to performers about what they find so unique about the park this time of year.